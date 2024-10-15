Every Fifth Artist Who Left Abroad Not Returning To Ukraine Minister Of Culture
Date
10/15/2024 10:07:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every fifth artist who received permission to go abroad is not returning to Ukraine.
This was stated by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi during the discussion 'Ukrainian culture as one of the main tools of our victory' within the New Country project by LB and EFI Group, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Over the past few years, a system should have been established to allow artists to travel abroad. However, it does not exist. I have to review about 100 applications for departure daily, and as I am not familiar with most of these names, I must spend time searching for information. I should also note that one in five artists who has left does not return to Ukraine," the minister said.
Read also: Ukrainian
, German culture ministers discuss restoring Ukraine
's cultural heritage
Tochytskyi also pointed out that each area of culture requires a separate strategy – for theaters, arts, libraries, etc. He assured that the ministry is working on this and will be ready to present five strategies by March 2025.
Additionally, it was reported that according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia, 46 Ukrainian servicemen had gone abroad for vacation and had not returned.
MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108782931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.