Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through Huge Hole In Stage Floor

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Some days you own the stage, some days it's a miss. It was not one of the best days for actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo on stage as she suffered an injury while performing.

The actress-singer had a terrifying fall through a huge hole in the stage floor in her latest show, reports 'Mirror UK'.

A has emerged showing the falling through the floor while she was performing in Melbourne.

As per 'Mirror UK', she was in the middle of singing in front of around 14,000 fans at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena which was her fourth and final concert in the city.

Fans were left shocked during the moment but Olivia confirmed that she was fine following the incident.

The video shows the singer shouting: "Oh, my god! That was fun. I'm okay."

Olivia posted the fall on her TikTok account with the hashtag 'subtle foreshadowing' which is currently a viral trend that highlights embarrassing falls.

Fans loved that the star could poke fun at herself as one commented, "OMG I LOVE YOU OLIVIA RODRIGO," while another wrote, "Not me thinking 'subtle foreshadowing' could be a next song or a next album."

The mishap comes as Olivia is on the Australian leg of her tour and is heading to Sydney next.

This isn't the first time that Olivia has been involved in an awkward moment while performing.

Performing earlier this year at a sell-out concert, the 21-year-old musician suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction while on stage.

Her top popped off mid-show, leaving a backup dancer desperately trying to fix it while thousands watched on.

Still singing 'Love is embarrassing', Olivia smiled as her team attempted to tie up her leather top but couldn't quite manage it.