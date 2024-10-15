4 Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Island

(MENAFN- IANS) Athens, Oct 16 (IANS) Four people drowned after a boat carrying migrants and refugees sank off the coast of the Greek island of Kos in the Aegean Sea, according to state media.

The were identified as two women and two children, Xinhua news agency reported.

A rescue operation is underway and the Hellenic Coast Guard has reported that 26 people have already been rescued.

The exact number of on board at the time of the incident remains unclear.

Since 2015, Greece has been one of the key entry points for irregular flows of refugees and migrants into the European Union, particularly from the south.

Over the past nine years, more than one million people have reached Greek shores, with most continuing their journey to other European countries.

However, hundreds have lost their lives attempting the crossing via the waters.

Accidents involving migrants occur regularly off the coast of Greece, one of the main countries through which people fleeing poverty or war in Africa, Asia and the Middle East seek to enter the European Union.

Most set off from the coast of neighbouring Turkey.

In September, three people died near the Aegean island of Samos.