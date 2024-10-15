Grand Egyptian Museum Starts Trial Operation Of 12 Main Galleries

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 16 (NNN-MENA) – The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), announced yesterday, the start of trial operations of its main galleries, offering visitors an exclusive preview of 12 meticulously curated halls.

This trial phase, which will commence today, is part of the museum's ongoing efforts, to ensure a seamless visitor experience, ahead of its highly anticipated official opening.

This phase marks another step forward for the GEM, following the successful soft openings of select areas, including private tours and events, since Nov, 2022.

“The 12 main galleries cover an area of 18,000 square metres. These galleries tell the history of ancient Egypt, in terms of ancient Egyptian society throughout the ages... visitors will encounter a rich array of artefacts, presented within three interconnected themes – kingship, society, and beliefs,” Abbas al-Tayeb, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for archaeological affairs at the GEM, said.

He added that, the artefacts on display at the galleries tell the stories of ancient Egyptian history, noting the latest up-to-date display methods are used in the galleries.

So far, al-Tayeb said, about 57,000 artefacts have been transferred to the museum, and more than 14,000 artefacts have been placed in the main display galleries.

“The complete collection of King Tutankhamun, which consists of 5,390 pieces, is also at the GEM, but these pieces are not available for visiting during the trial operation period,” he revealed.

Al-Tayeb pointed out that there is a children's museum inside the GEM, adding that, this museum does not display antiquities, but historical topics for children in an interesting way.

He said, the Chinese market is very important for Egyptian tourism, adding that, the museum will attract many Chinese tourists, who have a great passion for Egyptian civilisation and antiquities.

“We care about the Chinese tourists. For example, the explanation and definition of the artefacts on the Grand Staircase are written in seven languages, including Chinese,” the official said.

The GEM is a scientific, cultural, and educational institution that is keen to preserve the ancient Egyptian heritage and civilisation, and promote scientific research by providing a unique and accessible integrated tourism experience for its visitors based on modern technological display.

Upon completion, the GEM is expected to host about 100,000 ancient artefacts.

In addition to the main galleries, visitors can enjoy the museum's accessible spaces, including the children's museum, outdoor gardens, and the GEM's commercial area, which includes restaurants, cafes, and shops showcasing leading Egyptian brands.

The iconic hanging obelisk greets guests at the museum entrance, while inside, the majestic grand hall houses the colossal statue of King Ramesses II, the victory column of King Merneptah, and the statues of a Ptolemaic king and queen.

The Grand Staircase adds to the museum's grandeur, featuring over 60 impressive royal statues, stelae, columns, and sarcophagi, further enhancing the immersive experience as visitors ascend through ancient Egypt's legacy.– NNN-MENA