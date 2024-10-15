Ruhullah Seeks Apology From Kejriwal For His Role In 'Decisions Hurting J&K'

Ruhullah's reaction came after the AAP chief suggested CM-designate Omar Abdullah to consult him if he finds any difficulty to run what he called a 'half-state'.

“He is a part of INDIA bloc, I don't want to say much, but I want to remind him that J&K is suffering. So before reminding us how to work, he should also introspect and apologise in some ways to the people of J&K, we will give respect to his partnership in the alliance,” he said.

The MP hoped that Kejriwal has introspected and realised how grave mistake it was, referring to the decisions of August 2019.

He further said that he expected Kejriwal to remain a partner in rebuilding the nation while also empowering the people of J&K.

