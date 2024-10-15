Kyiv To Screen Sentsov's Documentary 'Real'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 19, the Kyiv cinema Zhovten will screen 'Real', a documentary by Ukrainian filmmaker and Ukrainian serviceman from Crimea, Oleh Sentsov.

The director announced this on his page , as reported by Ukrinform.

"On October 19, the 'Real' documentary will be shown in Kyiv's Zhovten cinema. This is not a traditional film in the classic sense; it is more material about the war, offering an authentic sense of what it is truly like," Sentsov wrote.

He added that tickets are available on the cinema's website.

As reported by Ukrinform, 'Real' features footage captured by a tactical camera in summer 2023. Sentsov accidentally recorded one of the battles when his armored infantry vehicle was struck by the enemy fire. He found himself in a trench, using radio communication to organize evacuation for part of his unit, which was under fire and nearly out of ammunition, at a position codenamed Real.

The film is a Ukrainian-Croatian co-production, created with the support of the European Solidarity Fund for Ukrainian Films, the Documenting Ukraine project by the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM, Vienna), and the FILMBOOST program from the Deutsche Filmakademie in collaboration with Docudays NGO.

Oleh Sentsov is a Ukrainian filmmaker, screenwriter, and writer, as well as a social activist. He serves as the general director of the film company Krai Kinema and is the recipient of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought from the European Parliament (2018) and Ukraine's Taras Shevchenko National Prize (2016).

On May 10, 2014, Sentsov was detained in Simferopol by Russian forces and sentenced to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges.

He was released on September 7, 2019, as part of a detainee exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Oleh Sentsov joined the Ukrainian military, serving on the southeastern front.