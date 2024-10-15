Qatar Elected Chair Of WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Members of the Regional Office of the World Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean elected the State of Qatar, represented by the of Public Health, HE Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, as the Chair of the committee's 71st session.

Minister of Health of Djibouti HE Dr. Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh, and the Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran HE Dr. Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, were elected as Vice-Chairs.

HE Dr. Al Kuwari expressed her gratitude to the committee members for electing her as Chair, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to improve health in the Eastern Mediterranean region and address key health challenges.

Qatar is hosting the meetings for the 71st session under the theme "Health Beyond Borders: Action, Access, Equity in the Eastern Mediterranean Region," which will continue until October 17.





The meetings are attended by health ministers and senior officials from the regions 22 countries, along with representatives from numerous international, regional, and national organizations.

During the meetings WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy, along with senior WHO officials, presented strategic plans, including a regional strategic implementation plan to guide efforts over the next four years.

They also introduced three key initiatives to accelerate progress in equitable access to essential medicines, vaccines, and medical products; investment in a more resilient healthcare workforce; and expanding public health actions to address substance abuse.

The regional strategic implementation plan aims to enhance cooperation, ensure effective partnerships, and promote the use of data, science, and technology to advocate for increased health investment. It also seeks to strengthen cross-sectoral collaboration to address risks and determinants, and to improve governance support for health.

The plan includes a robust accountability framework with 77 outcome indicators and 107 output indicators to measure results. It emphasizes efforts for polio eradication, health promotion, expanded universal health coverage, and emergency response over the next four years.