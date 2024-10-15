Explosions Occurred In Kharkiv - Russia Attacks With Guided Bombs
Date
10/15/2024 7:06:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday evening, October 15, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Explosions can be heard in Kharkiv - the city is under attack by the guided aerial bombs. Be careful - there are still UAVs in the air,” Terekhov said.
The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported in Telegram that there were preliminary hits in the Kharkiv district.
Information about the damage is being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 15, a man was killed in the village of Hlushkivtsi, Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling
