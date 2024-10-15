Yermak At Meeting With G20 Ambassadors: Joint Document On Implementation Of Peace Formula Will Be In November

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Andriy Sybiha met with ambassadors of the G20 countries to Ukraine and discussed the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

The meeting was attended by heads of missions and representatives of the embassies of Brazil, Australia (online), Argentina, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Turkey, the EU, France, Germany, South Africa, Japan, the United States, and Canada. The Ukrainian ambassadors to the respective countries also joined the online discussion.

Yermak noted that the process of holding thematic conferences based on each of the points of the Peace Formula will be completed this month.

“The result of each of these conferences is a joint communiqué with principles and proposed solutions. The most important thing in the communiqué is the concrete steps, actions that are needed to implement the points of the Peace Formula. And they will be combined in a joint document that we will be ready to present in early November,” he said.

According to the head of the President's Office, Ukraine is ready to discuss other proposals based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter for a just end to the war, in particular, at the G20 summit.

“To make a document that will truly be common and the basis for all potential negotiations. Then there will be something to discuss. After all, we all want to know what needs to be done so that we can say that this war is over and that a just and lasting peace has returned to Ukrainian soil,” Yermak emphasized.

The Head of the President's Office noted that the implementation of the Victory Plan should create the necessary conditions for the start of effective negotiations.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine will never support any initiatives that were developed without its participation.

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. And also, no initiatives should compete with our Formula for Peace and divide the international community. This is our approach,” Sybiha added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, after participating in a thematic online conference dedicated to the ninth point of the Peace Formula“Preventing the escalation of war and the recurrence of aggression,” said that it is planned to hold all thematic conferences by the end of October 2024.

