Kuwait, Palestine Play Out 2-2 Draw In World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait national team drew 2-2 with the Palestinian team in the fourth round of Group B AFC Asian qualifiers to 2026 at Jassim bin Hamad in Doha on Tuesday.

Yousef Nasser scored the opener for Kuwait by a penalty kick in the 31st minute. Nine minutes later, Wassam Abu-Ali equalized for Palestine also by a spot-kick.

In the 55th minute, Palestinian player Camilio Saldana received his second yellow card and had to leave left the pitch. The Blues tried to capitalize on their numerical advantage and in the 80th minute Nasser scored another goal for Kuwait.

Despite playing with a player less, the Palestinian team fought back and piled pressure until Zeid Qanbar scored the equalizer in the third minute of the extra time.

South Korea are now on top of Group B with 10 points, followed by Jordan with seven points and goal difference to Iraq, Oman are fourth with three points and goal difference to Kuwait and Palestine are at the bottom of the group list with two points. (end)

