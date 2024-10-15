The Bookfest Fall 2024 Aligns With Indie Author Magazine, Writers And Publishers Network And Geek Girl Publishing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Readers and writers invited to discover new books, authors, exclusive offers, and bookish opportunities October 26th and 27th.

- Desireé DuffyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The BookFest Adventure® returns for its 10th biannual livestream event on October 26th and 27th, 2024, with support from leading literary brands and organizations.The Fall 2024 edition invites readers and writers to explore new books, learn from insightful conversations, and participate in exclusive giveaways and offers, thanks to key alliances including Indie Author Magazine, Writers and Publishers Network, and Geek Girl Publishing, which are among the Corporate Bellwethers.The Kauai Writers Conference, which happens in-person in November also returns in support of The BookFest.Their event features four days of Master Classes and a three-day Conference at the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort in Hawaii. BookFesters can still take advantage of a special offer from The Kauai Writers Conference found in the Virtual Gift Bag.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“The 10th season is a major milestone for us thanks to support from the Corporate Bellwethers. Their contributions allow us to offer informative programs and valuable resources to the bookish community.”Corporate Bellwethers for Fall 2024 include Bookinfluencers, which connects literary influencers around the world with new books and authors, returns as a presenting sponsor. As Written by Cher Terais; Black Château Enterprises; Book Award Pro; Bookshop Fundraising; Books That Make You; Business Leaders Lab; Geek Girl Publishing; Invouq; Loscon; The Muses Funhouse, and Relatable Voice Magazine are also among the brands supporting this fall's event. Visit the Virtual Booths to see them all.The BookFest is known for the Big Bundle of Books Giveaway, the Children's Book Giveaway, and the Writers Giveaway. Prizes include donations from Hazel Village; Litographs; MagicMind Productivity Drink; Plottr; Slumberkins; Storiarts and more. Plus, there is an array of authors' books, many of which are autographed. Explore these brands and enter to win on the Giveaway Page of The BookFest website.The BookFest welcomes its newest Individual Bellwether, Aimee Ravichandran. This cadre of Bellwethers support The BookFest, assist in judging The BookFest Awards, and contribute each season to its ongoing success. The full list includes Brian Bosch; Dave Duffy; Desireé Duffy; Rebecca Fox; Beth Freely; Tina Hogan Grant; Hannah Jacobson; Deborah Kobylt; CJ Lopez; KJ Matthews; Lucia Matuonto; C.D. McKenna; Dominic McLoughlin; Mickey Mikkelson; donalee Moulton; Stephanie Rabell; Flo Selfman; Bree Swider; Parchelle Tashi and Amy Wolf.There are over 54 speakers contributing to this season's BookFest, including Maria Alexander; Marcy Axelrod; Kelley Armstrong; Jim Azevedo; Linda Ballou; Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble; Gina Cavalier; Sebastien de Castell; Callie Christensen; Mark Coker; Tricia Copeland; S.A. Cosby; J. Gordon Curtis; Grinnell "Buzz" Desjarlais; Dave Duffy; Desireé Duffy; Naomi Kim Eagleson; Reggie Ford; Beth Freely; DC Gomez; Jennifer Anne Gordon; Tina Hogan Grant; Margaret Grundstein; Rebecca Hendricks; Steven Joseph; Kathleen Kaiser; Lisa Diane Kastner; David Katz; Annie Korzen; Bjorn Leesson; Leslie Lehr; Russel Little; Christopher Madden; Lucia Matuonto; KJ Matthews; Hollis Jo McCollum; Dominic McLoughlin; Brandon McNulty; Mickey Mikkelson; Karen Hodges Miller; Jode Millman; Dr. Raye Mitchell; Stacia Moffett; Adanna Moriarty; donalee Moulton; Lisa Niver; Kelly Oriard; Aimee Ravichandran; CC Robinson; Jennifer Ruiz; Scott Ryan; Lucas Strunc; Cher Terais; Deborah Vankin; Amy Wolf; Beth Worsdell.Check the full schedule on The BookFest Programming Page. The BookFest is free to attend. Anyone can be part of The BookFest community by subscribing on The BookFest website to receive email alerts for all the latest updates and news. Plus, as a BookFester, subscribers receive the Virtual Gift Bag, delivered at the close of each BookFest.The BookFest Website is where attendees can find the livestream on the day of the event. Winners of this season's BookFest Awards will also be listed on the website, and winners will receive email notification as well. The BookFest also streams through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and several social media sites, too. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestFall2024 can be followed, too.About The BookFest Adventure®The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.

