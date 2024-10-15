Latino Restaurant Association Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month By Awarding 23 Grants To Small Central Valley Restaurants With Donation From Socalgas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) assets here

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) announced that 23 independently owned restaurants in the Central Valley will receive grants of $3,500 each,

made possible by a $100,000 grant from Southern California Co. (SoCalGas). A check presentation was held Tuesday with grant recipient Mi Favorito restaurant in the City of Fowler. The full list of grant recipients is here: . Since 2020, SoCalGas has supported the LRA with over $350,000 towards the organization's and support of Latino restaurateurs and small business owners.

The owners of Mi Favorito Restaurant in Fowler, CA receive a $3,500 grant from the Latino Restaurant Association and SoCalGas.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by awarding 23 grants to deserving restaurants in South Fresno, Kings and

Tulare counties. This initiative not only supports our vibrant culinary community but also honors the rich cultural heritage that these establishments represent," said Lilly Rocha, CEO of the LRA. "By empowering these restaurants, we are preserving and promoting the diverse flavors and traditions that make our culture so unique. We are proud to stand with these entrepreneurs and help them continue to share their passion and heritage through their delicious food."

The LRA provides resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities to help Latino-owned restaurants succeed and grow.

"As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, I would like to acknowledge and thank the Latino Restaurant Association who, with the generous support of SoCalGas, will award grants to uplift and celebrate local businesses and honor our cultural heritage," said California State Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Merced) . "More than just financial support, these grants are a testament to the resilience, creativity and hard work of our Latino restaurateurs. By investing in small businesses, we are preserving the rich culinary traditions of our community, sharing it with others, and fostering economic growth and opportunity in the Central Valley."

"SoCalGas recognizes the vital role small restaurants play in our communities, especially given the challenges they've faced in recent years," said Andy Carrasco, vice president of communications, local government and community affairs, SoCalGas ."In collaboration with the Latino Restaurant Association, these grants will offer crucial support, enabling restaurants to invest in purchasing vital equipment, necessary dining gear, making technology upgrades, employee benefits, or other needs essential for the receiving restaurant's success and growth."

Grants will be given to seven restaurants in Fresno, four in Kings and 11 in Tulare counties. The grant application was announced in July of this year, and eligibility was open to restaurants with a focus on Latino heritage or who have made significant contributions to the Latino community.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Latino Restaurant Association and SoCalGas for this generous $3,500 grant. Their support allows us to continue sharing the rich and vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine with our community," said Mirella Soto, owner of Mi Favorito Restaurant . "Serving authentic Mexican food is not just about providing a meal; it's about celebrating our culture, traditions, and the joy of coming together over a delicious plate. This grant will help us enhance our kitchen, improve our services, and bring even more of our beloved dishes to our valued customers. Thank you, SoCalGas, for helping us keep the spirit of Mexican cuisine alive and thriving."

Own up to three restaurant locations

Generate less than $1 million in annual revenue per location

Have been in business for more than three years

Must be a current SoCalGas customer Be a member of the Latino Restaurant Association (Free two-year memberships were made available to restaurants in South Fresno, Kings, and Tulare Counties).

Last year, SoCalGas supported the LRA in distributing grants to 35 Los Angeles County restaurants, including 25 Latino-owned and 10 AAPI-owned restaurants. LRA members network with industry professionals, market their brands, and learn ways to make their businesses more efficient. The grants are part of SoCalGas' ASPIRE 2045 Sustainability Strategy . SoCalGas plans to invest

$50 million

over five years into communities the company serves. SoCalGas aspires to empower communities and help entrepreneurs grow for success.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest, and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service through its pipelines to help advance California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling the integration of renewable resources. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" SoCalGa

or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas .



