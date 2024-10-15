Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris? What The US Election 2024 Mean For India. 5 Crucial Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: On September 17, nominee Donald said he would meet Prime Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to the United States.

Modi visited the US on September 21. Three days later, he departed from New York for India without meeting Trump or Kamala Harris , the presidential nominee. Modi, it was said, preferred avoiding meeting US presidential candidates during poll season.

In 2019, the then-US President Trump hosted PM Modi in Texas at an event attended by an estimated 50,000 people. A year later, Modi welcomed Trump in his home state of Gujarat for an event attended by over 120,000 people.

The US Election 2024 will decide whether Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, or Donald Trump, the former President will be the 47th President of United States. As November 5, D-day draws closer, Mint looks at what the landmark election means for India.

India-US relations were marked by different levels of cooperation during the outgoing Joe Biden administration, more so in strategy, defence, trade, health, and climate change, to name a few sectors.

In the past few years, the US has reemphasised a robust strategic partnership with India over the shared democratic values and stability in the region, especially the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad initiatives improved militarily and strategic relations between th etwo nations, not to mention enhanced sales of defence products, joint drills, and intelligence sharing.

There were efforts to improve trade relations and reduce the gap, while both countries dedicated themselves to climate change concerns with pledges of renewable energy and partnership on the US-India climate and clean energy agenda 2030. The Biden administration also extended aid to India during the COVID-19 pandemic and engaged in Vaccine diplomacy for India's health needs.