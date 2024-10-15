NATP Advocates For Tax Professionals In Conversations With Intuit, Leading To Change In Ad Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is pleased to share a positive outcome following discussions with Intuit regarding their recent "tax break up" ad campaign. The ad, which encouraged taxpayers to leave their professional tax preparers in favor of TurboTax experts, raised concerns among tax professionals. After hearing feedback from NATP and the broader tax community, Intuit has agreed to discontinue the ad and is making changes, which are expected to be completed by the end of October.NATP took the initiative to represent the interests of tax professionals, emphasizing the invaluable role they play in serving their clients with personalized advice and expert knowledge. NATP communicated to Intuit that the original campaign sent the wrong message about the valuable relationships built between a taxpayer and their tax preparer, and we are encouraged by Intuit's responsiveness.“We're glad that Intuit heard our concerns and took steps to address them,” said Scott Artman, CEO of NATP.“Our role is to ensure that tax professionals are recognized for their essential contributions to taxpayers' financial well-being. We're committed to supporting our members and advocating for the tax profession."While NATP will continue to suspend Intuit's advertising, sponsorship, or exhibiting dollars for now, we have agreed to ongoing conversations with Intuit. Together, we believe there are opportunities to do great things for both tax preparers and taxpayers while ensuring that the tax professional community is supported, respected, and empowered to thrive in this evolving landscape.“We see this as an opportunity for greater collaboration," added Artman. "We hope to work closely with Intuit and other stakeholders to elevate the profession and ensure that tax professionals continue to provide the trusted, expert service that taxpayers rely on."About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the largest association dedicated to providing tax professionals with the resources, connections and education they need to skillfully deliver federal tax preparation services to their clients. NATP is comprised of over 23,000 leading tax professionals who have a superior standard of ethics and professional excellence. Serving nearly 11 million taxpayers, these members rely on NATP to deliver connections, content expertise and advocacy. The organization welcomes all tax professionals in their quest to continually meet the public's needs, no matter where they are in their careers. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.Looking for a tax expert? Tom O'Saben, EA, is the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O'Saben, contact ....

