Intel Sources Confirm North Korean Troops Participating In Russia's War Against Ukraine
10/15/2024 3:12:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean citizens are actively serving within specific Russian armed forces units, with an estimated presence of around 3,000 personnel.
This information was confirmed for Ukrinform by the Ukrainian intelligence sources.
These North Korean soldiers have been observed in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions, with the potential for their deployment in combat near the towns of Sudzha and Kursk.
The Ukrainska Pravda previously reported about the formation of a“special Buryat battalion” comprising North Korean nationals. Also, 18 North Korean soldiers are reported to have deserted.
Read also: CCD refutes reports about 100
, 000 North Korean troops being trained
for war against Ukraine
On October 13, President Zelensky noted that Russia is strengthening its alliances with regimes like North Korea, extending beyond arms transfers to the deployment of North Korean personnel within Russian military forces.
