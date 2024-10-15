Intel Sources Confirm North Korean Troops Participating In Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean citizens are actively serving within specific Russian units, with an estimated presence of around 3,000 personnel.

This information was confirmed for Ukrinform by the Ukrainian intelligence sources.

These North Korean have been observed in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions, with the potential for their deployment in combat near the towns of Sudzha and Kursk.

The Ukrainska Pravda previously reported about the formation of a“special Buryat battalion” comprising North Korean nationals. Also, 18 North Korean soldiers are reported to have deserted.

for

On October 13, President Zelensky noted that Russia is strengthening its alliances with regimes like North Korea, extending beyond arms transfers to the deployment of North Korean personnel within Russian military forces.