Items Signed By Past US Presidents, Picasso To Be Auctioned By University Archives, October 30

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilton, CT, USA, October 15, 2024 -- A complete set of presidential signatures from Washington to Obama, two items signed by Babe Ruth (one graded GEM MT 10), an autograph letter in French signed by Pablo Picasso (PSA/DNA graded GEM MT 10), and a contract signed by both and Yoko Ono Lennon will all come up for bid in University Archives' online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & auction on Wednesday, October 30th, beginning at 10 am Eastern time.



All 491 lots in the catalog are up for viewing and bidding now on the newly redesigned University Archives website – – as well as LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Auctionzip. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.



“One of the marquee items in our October 30th auction is Lot 89, a highly unique and once-in-a-lifetime set of presidential signatures from George Washington to Barack Obama, all signed as President, from 1789 to 2010,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives, adding that the museum-quality collection comes from a Dallas, Texas gentleman.



Mr. Reznikoff said the signed presidents set joins a great volume of exceptional presidential autographed material from other consignors.“A timely assortment up for auction just a few weeks ahead of the 2024 United States presidential election,” he said. Outstanding items of historical interest from the Science, World Leaders, Civil Rights, Religion, Art & Music, Aviation & Space, History & Military, and Sports categories will also pass the auction block.



The Washington-to-Obama set of presidential signatures consists of autograph letters signed, typed letters signed and signed letters, along with a variety of signed documents, all signed as President. There are very few complete sets of Presidential autographs signed as President, due mainly to the scarcity of William Henry Harrison pieces, as he served just one month in office.



Many of these sets reside in institutions and will never be offered to the public. It is likely that fewer than a dozen such sets exist in private hands, this one being one of the very best. In this way, a set of Presidential autographs signed as President is scarcer than a set of autographs from the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. The pre-sale estimate is $400,000-$500,000.



Lot 489 is a Babe Ruth signed ticket for the“R.I. Independent Amateur Softball Championship”, dated Sept. 2-7, 1941, held in East Providence, R.I., graded GEM MT 10 (est. $4,000-$5,000); while lot 488 is a Babe Ruth and Ted Williams signed ticket to a“Bachelor Party” for Crosby Turner, Jr., held in Pawtucket, R.I. on Aug. 13, 1941 and graded NM 7 (est. $3,000-$4,000).



Speaking of Babe Ruth, lot 468 is a 14 inch by 11 inch glossy photograph of George H. W. Bush as captain of the Yale baseball team, greeting Babe Ruth for an on-field ceremony in New Haven, Conn., on June 5, 1948, signed by Bush (“George Bush”) in blue pen (est. $300-$400).



Lot 134 is an autograph letter in French signed by Pablo Picasso, PSA/DNA graded GEM MT 10, on the reverse of a postcard depicting“Paix” [“Peace”], a reproduction of the original color lithograph Picasso produced for a peace conference held in Sweden in July 1958. He mentions his second wife Jacqueline and his children in the June 20, 1960 letter (est. $6,000-$8,000).



Lot 294 is a contract signed by both John Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon, dated Sept. 11, 1975, relating to their production company, Bag Productions, which the couple established in the 1960s and which later produced the 1971 solo album Imagine. The contract outlines terms of ownership of many signed / unsigned lithographs, album covers and colophon pages (est. $5,000-$7,000).



Lot 447 is a 3-page autograph letter in German signed by Albert Einstein in which the scientist explores both his Unified Field Theory and General Relativity. The very long scientific letter, addressed to Einstein's friend and fellow physicist Cornelius Lanczos, includes 12 equations in Einstein's hand, as well as humorous content relating to Sigmund Freud (est. $40,000-$50,000).



Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website:



University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111, or email him at ....



University Archives' offices are located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information about University Archives and the 491-lot, online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th, starting at 10am Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted frequently.

Company :-University Archives

User :- John Reznikoff

Email :-...

Phone :-2034540111

Url :-