Mary Kay Ash Foundation® Awards $2.4 Million In Fight Against Women-Related Cancers And Ending Domestic Violence

DALLAS, October 15, 2024 - The Mary Kay Ash Foundation® today announced it has awarded $2.4 million in cancer research and domestic violence shelter grants around the country. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has given more than $96 million in support of its two-fold mission: eliminating women-related cancers and ending domestic violence.

2024 Domestic Violence Shelter Grants

National Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (50)

50 domestic violence shelters received $20,000 grants, totaling $1 million as unrestricted funds to support life-saving services such as facility improvements, transportation, legal aid, counseling, childcare, and more.

Local Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (4)

Four North Texas domestic violence shelters – Denton County Friends of the Family, Hope's Door New Beginning Center, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, and The Family Place - received $25,000 grants each, totaling $100,000 to address specific community needs and further their outreach programs.

Click here to access a full list of 2024 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter Grant recipients.

2024 Cancer Research Grants

Translational Cancer Research Grants (12)

12 researchers from the country's top accredited universities received $100,000 grants, totaling $1.2 million, in support of innovative research efforts for cancers primarily affecting women. This seed funding ultimately leads to better detection, prognosis and treatment types.

Clinical Trial Grant (1)

A special grant of $100,000 has been awarded to Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation in support of the first of its kind clinical trial conducted by Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD, Celebrating Women Chair in Breast Cancer Research. This trial explores weight loss inhibitors to prevent breast cancer recurrence in overweight patients.

Click here to access a full list of 2024 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Cancer Research Grant recipients.

“Creating a safer, healthier world for women means ensuring those on the front lines of groundbreaking cancer research and essential domestic violence services have the life-saving resources they need,” said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash FoundationBoard of Directors.“Nearly 30 years later, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation continues to invest in initiatives truly making a difference in the lives of women at a critical time in their lives.”

Research efforts include innovative studies from Dr. Maria Sosa, Assistant Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, whose focus is on targeting dormant disseminated breast cancer cells to prevent metastasis formation. Dr. Adrienne Boire, Geoffrey Beene Junior Faculty Chair at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, focusing on breast cancer communication across brain barriers. Dr. Gloria Echeverria, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, researching the disruption of mitochondrial translation in chemo resistant triple negative breast cancer to overcome metabolic vulnerabilities, and Dr. Erin Howe, Assistant Professor at Rosalind Franklin University whose research focuses on the role of Rab11 family interacting proteins controlling immune recognition of brain cancer metastases.

For nearly three decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has awarded more than $96 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation®

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $96 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation , find us on Facebook and Instagram , or follow us on Twitter .