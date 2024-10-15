Automotive Hypervisor Market To Reach $2.03 Billion By 2030, Accelerated By Autonomous Driving And Software Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“Automotive Hypervisor Market by Vehicle Type, Type, Level of and Vehicle Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive hypervisor market was valued at $131.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,037.60 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Download Sample Pages -



Hypervisor is a virtualization process of hardware that is used to build and operate virtual machines. It consists of a host and a guest machine where different guests can operate using the same host. Automotive hypervisor is an advance embedded technology which is widely used in vehicle infotainment application in the automotive industry. This technology involves visual assistance and virtualization of several hardware devices which can access the operating system via commonly connected devices.



Earlier, numerous vehicle functionalities were performed through multiple hardware systems which increased the ownership cost. Thus, hypervisor uses single embedded platform with high-power processor which solves lot of problems such as operational & security risks and lowers the cost of vehicle. The increasing demand of advanced features in vehicles is further creating more opportunities for the OEMs to expand their presence globally driving the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.



The global automotive hypervisor market is segmented into vehicle type, type, level of automation, vehicle class and region. Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on type, the automotive hypervisor market has been segmented into Type 1 and Type 2 . Based on the level of automation, the market has been segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Based on the vehicle class, the market has been segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By region, the global market is analyzed across into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



Procure Complete Research Report Now:



Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 36.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Based on level of automation, the semi-autonomous segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around 89% of the global automotive hypervisor market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the fully autonomous segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 37.7% from 2021 to 2030.



Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.



Leading players of the global automotive hypervisor market analyzed in the research include



BlackBerry,

IBM,

Green Hills,

Panasonic Corporation,

NXP Semiconductors,

Sasken,

Renesas Electronics Corporation,

Visteon,

Siemens AG,

Wind River.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -



Covid-19 Scenario:



⭐Numerous companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies such as agreements, product developments, expansions, and product launches to ensure the market growth.

⭐Interruptions in the automotive industry due to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic led to reduced demand for automotive hypervisors . However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.



Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:



- Automotive V2X Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Communication, Connectivity and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



- V2X Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Unit Type, by Vehicle Type, by Propulsion Type, by Communication : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



- Automotive Telematics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Channel, Vehicle Type, Application and Connectivity Solution : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



- Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering, by Application, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

email us here

+1 800-792-5285

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.