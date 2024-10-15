'Blues People' Selected For Prestigious Africa International Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeffrey Page is an award-winning director recognized for his work on Broadway, his Award-winning choreography for Beyoncé, and collaborations with stars like Will Smith

"Blues People," a documentary short directed by award-winning director Jeffrey Page, selected for screening at the 13th Africa International Festival.

- Jeffrey PageNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Blues People," the powerful documentary short directed by award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Jeffrey Page , has been selected for screening at the 13th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), one of the continent's most prestigious film festivals. Taking place from November 3rd to 9th, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria, AFRIFF brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from across the globe.Recognized as a vital platform for African cinema, AFRIFF highlights the rich cultural narratives that shape the African and Black diasporic experience. Since its inception in 2010, the festival has championed the work of innovative filmmakers, creating bridges between African cinema and global audiences.The selection of "Blues People" at AFRIFF underscores the documentary's universal appeal. Set in Mali, the film delves into the country's vibrant dance and music culture, exploring themes of resilience, identity, and resistance. By weaving together traditional and contemporary arts, "Blues People" offers a profound narrative that aligns seamlessly with AFRIFF's mission to amplify African stories and elevate the continent's cultural expression on the global stage.“We are incredibly honored to have Blues People included in such an esteemed festival,” said Jeffrey Page, the film's director.“This selection affirms the power of cultural expression through art, and we are thrilled to share this journey with AFRIFF's dynamic audience. The festival offers us a chance to engage with viewers who value the transformative role of art in society.”Currently, Jeffrey Page is in West Africa filming a feature-length documentary as part of The Griot Project, a follow-up to "Blues People". This new documentary builds on the themes of resilience and artistic expression and will capture the rich cultural heritage of several West African countries. The Griot Project aims to document and preserve endangered cultural traditions, with a focus on the dance, music, and storytelling traditions of communities throughout Guinea Conakry, Senegal, Mali, The Gambia, Cape Verde, and more. The feature-length film will further the mission to showcase African cultural narratives and amplify their global significance.In tandem with this exciting milestone, a Kickstarter campaign has been launched to further the production and promotion of "Blues People". The campaign aims to ensure that this important cultural narrative is shared widely, both in Africa and internationally. Funds raised will support the film's continued production and distribution, helping amplify its message and reach.As "Blues People" prepares to make its mark at AFRIFF, it is poised to engage film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and cultural advocates in important discussions about the role of the arts in societal transformation. This selection marks a significant milestone in the documentary's journey, as it continues to garner international attention and accolades.We would like to express our gratitude to our sponsors, Jacob's Pillow and IOneDigital, whose generous support has made The Griot Project and "Blues People" possible. Their commitment to cultural preservation and the arts has helped propel this project forward, and we are honored to have them as partners.

