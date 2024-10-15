Author Dr. Ukpai George Kalu Presents A Leader's Guide In“Leadership Perspectives For Mid-Level Managers”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlocking Mid-Level Management's Potential: Techniques for successful leadership and organizational performance.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading with experience and employing a people-centered and values-oriented framework, Dr. Ukpai George Kalu presents“Leadership Perspectives for Mid-Level Managers” that underscores the need for mid-level managers for an institution's success.Having held various critical leadership posts in several Silicon Valley tech companies for decades, Dr. Kalu has gained a wealth of experience and knowledge. He has utilized his vast leadership insights to add value in a number of corporate functions including leading business operations and product development, which have fostered company growth.The book rests on three pillars: firstly, mid-level managers' immense contributions to organizational success despite being permitted limited organizational authority but maximized responsibilities as well as senior management's dependence on them; secondly, the importance of applying new leadership concepts to inspire subordinates to do their best work; and finally effective leadership that crafts vision, guidance, and inspiration towards attainment of organization's strategic goals. According to the book, the success of any organization is ultimately influenced by the leader's capacity to lead.Being an effective leader does not necessarily require one to have invested years of experience. His book was an offshoot of a holistic leadership view, which was meant for practitioners in leadership since every dimension of life is influenced by it. It provides strategies for improving connections between leaders and stakeholders. The uniqueness of his book compared with others is that he focused on middle-level managers who are strategically placed at the center of the organization to oversee the most important leadership links and activities.Some good online reviews include,“The author's emphasis on leadership as a force for good is inspiring and reminds readers of the positive impact they can have on their organizations and communities.” Dr. Kalu's book,“Leadership Perspectives for Mid-Level Managers” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

