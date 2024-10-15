Bybit’S World Series Of Trading (WSOT) 2024 With DEX Integration Is Now Open For Registration, Offering Over 10 Million USDT In Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WSOT 2024 partners with the world's top ecosystem players, offering traders access to exclusive content, Web3 engagement, and a chance for incredible prizes.









DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has officially opened registration for traders worldwide for the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024 .

Now in its fifth year, WSOT 2024 is bigger, better, more connected and more innovative than ever and offers participants the opportunity to compete for the largest prize pool to date: more than 10,000,000 USDT.

Don't Miss Out on a 100,000 USDT Airdrop Special Event on 9 Oct 2024!

In a one-day special event , Bybit is offering participants the chance to win a share of 100,000 USDT in an airdrop. Simply register and join a squad to boost your rewards. With multiple subaccounts allowed, participants can significantly increase their chances of claiming more prizes!

Partnering with the World's Top Crypto Ecosystem Players

For WSOT 2024, Bybit has established strong collaborations with Web3 builders, top crypto platforms, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). This year, participants will stay connected to the crypto world like never before, gaining access to exclusive livestreams, special events, and in-depth content.

These partnerships will offer real-time insight and expert opinions, allowing traders to stay ahead of the curve in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 projects. Participants will have access to the minds behind the top projects in the space, learn from the most innovative crypto industry leaders, and network with a like-minded community.

WSOT Goes DeFi with DEX integration

This year's edition introduces the integration of centralized exchanges (CEXs) and, for the first time, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) trading, connecting participants from both backgrounds. This feature also introduces the WSOT DEX Wave, a decentralized side campaign integrating Web3 voting and rewards.

Through Bybit's DEX Wave, traders can engage with over 1 million decentralized tokens, including memecoins, GameFi tokens, and DeFi projects, earning points by completing tasks and voting for their favorite Web3 projects. With a daily prize pool of 200,000 MNT for top scorers, the DEX Wave allows participants to compete for a whopping 1,000,000 MNT prize pool.

Fair Competition with Tiered Structure

WSOT 2024 is committed to fairness and features a tiered competition structure that divides traders into lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight categories based on their account balance. This system balances the scales for newcomers and seasoned traders alike, ensuring a fair competition that prioritizes skill and methodology above all else.

For the first time in the series, WSOT 2024 introduces the ROI Reset Card, enabling participants to reset their profit and loss (PnL) metrics if they fall into negative values. This new feature gives traders a fresh start and a confidence boost as they persevere through the competition's highs and lows.

For even more fairness and an edge in the competition, Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA) will allow participants to use one main account and up to four subaccounts. This multi-account flexibility enables traders to maximize their shot at winning in both the Squad Showdown and individual rankings.

More Than 10M USDT Prize Pool and Luxury Rewards

WSOT 2024 will feature the biggest prize pool to date: a staggering 10 million USDT in rewards and luxury prizes, including a yacht, Rolex watches, and world trips.

Whether part of a Squad or flying solo, traders can get a chance to claim their share of these incredible prize offerings.

WSOT 2024 Registration

To participate in WSOT 2024, traders must hold at least 500 USDT in their participating Bybit account. Registration is now open for WSOT 2024 , with different windows for Squad Leaders and general participants:



Squad Leader registration is open until Oct. 9, 10 am UTC, Standard registration runs until Oct. 10, 10 am UTC, with late registration available until Oct. 20, 10 am UTC.

The competition kicks off on Oct. 10, 10 am UTC, and runs through until Oct. 31, 10 am UTC.

