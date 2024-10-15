CM Adityanath's Swift Action Prevents Escalation Of Violence In Bahraich

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 15 (IANS) As a result of Chief Yogi Adityanath's effective intervention and continuous monitoring, the situation in Bahraich could be brought under control within hours, say officials.

On the instructions of the CM, senior officials were deployed on-site to counter the planned efforts to disrupt peace in the area. The order was restored by October 14, and stability was achieved, according to officials.

According to information, various teams are actively conducting raids in coordination with the district administration to identify the troublemakers. Affected areas have been organised into zones, with barriers established to monitor movement in and out. The UP Police is actively monitoring social media, officials informed.

“Due to CM Yogi's decisive actions, the troublemakers were quickly subdued. Importantly, his anti-riot policy has led to no riots occurring in the state over the past seven and a half years,” say officials.

In fact, Sunday's violence was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while a procession was passing through an area in Bahraich. A villager who was part of the Durga idol immersion procession was shot. He was taken to the hospital but died during treatment, his family said.

However, the Chief Minister sent high-ranking officials to the ground to control the situation. Following the Chief Minister's directives, Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order Amitabh Yash, Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta and other officials arrived on-site to manage the situation. Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil noted that law and order have been maintained throughout the city.

Affected areas have been divided into nine sectors for constant monitoring, with police and district administration officials deployed in two shifts to patrol these areas and assess the situation. Nine barriers have been established in affected areas for checking and inquiring about those entering and exiting.

Bahraich DM Monika Rani told the media that in order to strengthen communication in affected areas, duties have been assigned to local leaders, including village heads, ration dealers, and others. They are continuously engaging with villagers to gather information about their issues and the incident. A control room has been set up to assist people, providing relief kits to affected families.

ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash indicated that efforts are being made to apprehend those involved in the incident. An extra intelligence team has been deployed to investigate the histories of the troublemakers. Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla has informed that 52 troublemakers have been sent to jail thus far, with 26 being arrested on both Monday and Tuesday.