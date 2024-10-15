Banshee Unveils GC12 12V 280Ah Battery As Affordable Trojan T1275 Replacement For Golf Carts, Marine, And Industrial Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Banshee GC12 Battery - 1 Year Warranty

Banshee GC12 Replaces Trojan T1275

Banshee Heavy Duty GC12 Flooded Lead Acid Battery

New Banshee GC12 battery offers an affordable, eco-friendly replacement for Trojan T1275, powering carts, marine, industrial, and solar systems.

- Donny SweeneyTHE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Banshee, a leader in innovative battery solutions, proudly unveils its latest product: the Banshee GC12 12V 280Ah Deep-Cycle Flooded Lead-Acid Battery. Engineered as a superior and affordable replacement for the widely used Trojan T1275 12V battery, this versatile battery is ideal for golf carts, RVs, floor machines, industrial equipment, marine applications, and renewable energy systems. The Banshee GC12 delivers long-lasting, eco-friendly power and exceptional performance for a wide range of electric vehicles, machinery, marine environments, and solar panel setups.The Banshee GC12 12V Deep-Cycle Flooded Lead-Acid Battery offers a durable and cost-effective solution for golf carts, RVs, floor cleaning machines, industrial equipment, marine use, and renewable energy systems, replacing the Trojan T1275. With high capacity, long life, and recyclable materials, it is designed for reliable performance across diverse applications. Backed by a 1-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it offers peace of mind for users in need of a high-performance battery for both land-based, marine, and renewable energy setups.“Our new Banshee GC12 battery is built for demanding applications like golf carts, RVs, material handling, floor machines, marine use, and renewable energy systems,” said Donny Sweeney, Operations Manager at Banshee.“This battery isn't just a replacement for the Trojan T1275-it's an affordable alternative in performance, durability, and efficiency. It's designed to meet the needs of customers seeking reliable, long-term energy solutions at an affordable price.”Key Applications of the Banshee GC12 12V Battery:Golf Carts & Fleet Vehicles: Ideal for 48-volt golf carts from brands like Club Car, EZ-GO, and Yamaha, as well as low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs) and commercial utility vehicles.RVs & Personal Transportation: Perfect for RVs, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), electric people movers, and personal electric vehicles (PEVs), ensuring long-lasting energy for travel and recreation.Floor Cleaning Equipment: Powers floor scrubbers, burnishers, buffers, polishers, and automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) used in commercial and industrial cleaning.Material Handling & Industrial Equipment: Reliable power for class 3 electric pallet jacks, order pickers, electric tow tractors, lift trucks, and electric utility vehicles (UTVs), helping streamline operations in industrial settings.Marine Applications: Suitable for small boats, the Banshee GC12 powers trolling motors and other onboard electrical systems, offering reliable performance for marine enthusiasts and professionals alike.Renewable Energy Systems: Ideal for solar panel setups or other renewable energy systems, the Banshee GC12 stores electricity generated by solar panels or wind turbines, ensuring a reliable backup power source for homes, cabins, or businesses using sustainable energy.Superior Performance and Eco-Friendly DesignThe Banshee GC12 12V battery is engineered for high-capacity performance, offering 280Ah of power to keep electric vehicles, industrial machines, small boats, and renewable energy systems running smoothly. With only 5-15% self-discharge per month, this deep-cycle battery reduces energy loss, minimizing downtime and operating costs. It is housed in a rugged, heat-resistant polypropylene case, ensuring durability in tough environments, whether on land, at sea, or in energy storage applications.In addition to its high performance, the Banshee GC12 is a sustainable choice, made from 99% recyclable materials. This makes it an eco-friendly solution for businesses and individuals looking to lower their environmental impact while maintaining productivity.Key Features of the Banshee GC12 12V Battery:A Solid Trojan T1275 Replacement: A high-performance, affordable alternative to the Trojan T1275 12V battery, offering reliability and longer life.Versatile Use: Designed for a wide range of applications, including golf carts, RVs, floor machines, material handling equipment, marine systems, and renewable energy storage.High Capacity & Long Life: 280Ah capacity ensures sustained, long-lasting power for demanding operations.Eco-Friendly & Recyclable: Manufactured with 99% recyclable materials, making it a sustainable energy solution for various industries and renewable energy systems.Durable Construction: Encased in heat and corrosion-resistant polypropylene, designed to withstand the rigors of industrial, recreational, marine, and energy storage use.Specifications:Voltage: 12VCapacity: 280Ah (5Hr: 125Ah, 20Hr: 140Ah)Reserve Capacity: 140RCWeight: 82 lbs (37.2 kg)Dimensions: L = 12.88" x W = 7.19" x H = 10.88"Chemistry: Deep Cycle Flooded/Wet Lead-AcidWarranty and Customer AssuranceThe Banshee GC12 is backed by a 1-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, providing customers with reliable, high-quality performance. Whether you're using it in golf carts, RVs, industrial equipment, small boats, or renewable energy systems, the Banshee GC12 ensures lasting power and peace of mind.About BansheeBanshee is a premier provider of advanced battery solutions for various industries, including automotive, recreational, industrial, and renewable energy sectors. Known for innovation, durability, and sustainability, Banshee's batteries power a range of applications, from golf carts to floor machines, electric vehicles, marine systems, and solar energy setups. With a commitment to quality, Banshee continues to lead the market in high-performance, eco-friendly energy solutions.

Donald Sweeney

Battery Jack Inc

+1 815-467-6464

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Banshee 12V 280Ah Deep-Cycle Battery – Power for Golf Carts, UTVs, & More! An Affordable Option to the Trojan T1275

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.