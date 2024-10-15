Taylor Swift’S Sale Of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Vinyl Record, Eras Tour Book Hits Stands On Black Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is set to cause a retail rampage on the occasion of Black Friday. The pop icon has a couple of major releases on the way for the holiday season.

This includes a first-time CD/vinyl edition of her studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology', plus a commemorating the Eras Tour, reports 'Variety'.

The products will be coming out exclusively in Target stores on Black Friday, the announced on Tuesday.

As per 'Variety', the extended 'Anthology' version of her latest album will finally be coming out in both physical formats, with four acoustic bonus tracks tacked onto the 31-song collection that was previously available only as a digital release, adding up to 35 tracks altogether now.

The vinyl release includes four marbled, translucent LPs, accompanied by a 12-by-12 inch poster. The quadruple-LP set will retail for $59.99 and the CD edition for $17.99.

Meanwhile, 'Taylor Swift. The Eras Tour Book', is a 256-page volume that is promised to include more than 500 images, with photos of performances from every segment of the three-hour-plus show, rehearsals and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches, plus Swift's personal reflections and notes. It retails for $39.99.

'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' had previously come out as a digital download and stream just two hours after the standard edition in April, but LPs and CDs were only available for the standard 16-track version up to this point.

Swift said in a social media message that information on an international release for the products would be coming soon. The November 29 release of the book, CD and vinyl in Target's North American stores will precede by one day the products becoming available for online sale in the retailer's webstore and app.