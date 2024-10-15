Ericsson empowers future technology leaders in Bahrain

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) announces the induction of its Gen-E graduate program in the Kingdom of Bahrain to provide the graduates with best-in-class learning and career development opportunities. The program is designed to nurture the future technology leaders of Bahrain and contribute to the Kingdom’s Digital Economy vision.

The Gen-E graduate program offers a comprehensive learning experience, combining on-the-job training, project-based work, and online learning in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and advanced technologies within the telecommunications landscape. The graduates have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Experiencing different roles at Ericsson, the ambitious and innovative graduates are presented with an opportunity to experience working in a large global organization, contributing to local and multi-country projects that develop their technical knowledge and skillsets.

Ahmed Ben Messaoud, Country Manager of Ericsson Bahrain, says, "We are happy to welcome the new cohort of Ericsson's Gen-E graduate program in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is dedicated to providing young talent with unparalleled learning and career development opportunities. By offering a well-rounded learning experience in Information and Communications Technology and advanced telecommunications technologies, we aim to equip the graduates with the skills and expertise necessary to excel in the dynamic world of technology.”





