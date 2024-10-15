Diedrich RPM Partners With Accessibe To Enhance Web Accessibility For Tourism Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Clients with Advanced Solutions for ADA Compliance and Improved User Experience

- Eddie Price, President of Diedrich RPMELON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diedrich RPM, a leader in marketing for tourism and passenger vessels is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with accessiBe , the global leader in web accessibility solutions. This partnership aims to transform the digital experience by improving the accessibility of client websites, ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), and creating a more inclusive online environment for people with disabilities.Through this collaboration, Diedrich RPM will offer their clients accessiBe's advanced accessWidget, an AI-powered accessibility solution. With features like keyboard navigation, screen reader support, and tailored user modes such as Blind User Mode, accessWidget ensures that all users can easily access and interact with websites, enhancing the experience for people with disabilities.Key Benefits of the Partnership:. Risk Mitigation: Insurance and tourism companies can mitigate the risk of ADA-related lawsuits, as accessiBe's technology ensures websites meet legal standards. Continuous compliance is guaranteed through monthly accessibility reports and certificates of performance.. Improved Business Performance: Accessible websites perform better on search engines, helping companies improve their online visibility. This broader reach allows businesses to tap into an expanded audience, including the estimated 20% of the population with disabilities. Clients may also qualify for a $5,000 tax credit, adding further value to this offering.. Commitment to DEI: In today's competitive digital landscape, prioritizing web accessibility showcases a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This commitment not only strengthens brand reputation but also builds stronger customer relationships, offering a compelling return on investment.“With this collaboration, we're empowering vessel and tourism companies to provide an inclusive web experience that drives positive business outcomes,” said Eddie Price, President of Diedrich RPM.“By integrating accessWidget, our clients can ensure their websites are accessible to all users, helping them drive traffic, mitigate legal risk, and enhance customer loyalty.”"At accessiBe, we are committed to making the web accessible for everyone. Our partnership with Diedrich underscores our shared dedication to enhancing digital inclusivity and ensuring that all users can experience the full benefits of online platforms. Together, we aim to create a more accessible digital landscape that empowers individuals of all abilities," said Deryck Othon, Partner Success Manager at accessiBe.Comprehensive Web Accessibility ServiceDiedrich RPM goes beyond simply offering accessWidget. They provide a comprehensive web accessibility service to ensure their clients' websites fully meet ADA and WCAG standards.This service includes:. Setup & Installation: Simple installation of accessWidget for immediate compliance.. Ongoing Maintenance: Monthly updates and adjustments to maintain website accessibility.. Performance Certificates: Monthly compliance certificates that serve as proof of accessibility, mitigating legal risks.. SEO & Traffic Growth: Accessible websites rank higher in search engines, leading to increased visibility and potential sales growth.. Flexible Customization: Customization options tailored to the specific needs of users with disabilities.By prioritizing accessibility, Diedrich RPM is helping clients create more inclusive digital experiences and achieve significant business benefits through improved SEO, broader audience reach, and a demonstrated commitment to accessibility.About Diedrich RPM:Diedrich RPM is a research–propelled full-service marketing agency that specializes in serving reputable tourism and passenger vessel clients nationwide. To learn more, visit diedrichrpmAbout accessiBe:accessiBe is the global leader in web accessibility, providing automated solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by over 250,000 websites, accessiBe ensures compliance with international accessibility standards while creating an inclusive web experience for all users.

