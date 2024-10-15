Frankfurt book fair displays literary diversity in Italian controversy

(MENAFN) The Frankfurt Book Fair, set to commence this Wednesday, promises to showcase an eclectic mix of topics, ranging from controversies surrounding an Italian mafia author to the rising interest in quirky literary subgenres and the role of AI in publishing. As the world’s largest book fair, this event brings together authors, publishers, and industry stakeholders in a five-day celebration of literature in the western German city.



Among the prominent figures participating are Israeli author and historian Yuval Noah Harari, renowned for his book "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind," along with American writer Anne Applebaum and British-Turkish novelist Elif Shafak. However, the lead-up to the fair has been overshadowed by a significant controversy involving Italy, this year's guest of honor—a designation that aims to highlight the literary contributions of a partner country.



Tensions escalated after the initial selection of authors proposed by Italy notably excluded Roberto Saviano, the acclaimed writer of the mafia bestseller "Gomorrah." Saviano, who faced a conviction and fine last year for defaming Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticized the Italian government on social media, labeling it "the most ignorant government in the history of Italy." Ultimately, he has confirmed his attendance at the fair, albeit at the invitation of his German publisher.



This incident has sparked concerns about the deteriorating climate for freedom of expression in Italy. A group of 41 authors responded with an open letter, decrying what they view as "increasingly suffocating political interference in cultural spaces." In defense of the fair’s programming, the Italian Publishers Association asserted its commitment to ensuring that no external influence would affect the selection process for the event, themed "Roots in the Future." Fair director Juergen Boos defended Italy's status as guest of honor, stating that it is crucial to reflect on the current dynamics within Italy's cultural and political landscape.

