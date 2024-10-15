Shawarma Press Serves Up The Spice In Celebration Of National Shawarma Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Shawarma Franchise Leader on Spicy Foods Trend for 2025

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the nation's first authentic Shawarma franchise, is celebrating National Shawarma Day on October 15 by spicing up the menu! In response to the growing trend of customers clamoring for spicier fare, Shawarma Press is introducing vibrant new menu options that will delight guests who crave tongue-tingling, next-level spicy food.

The Supreme Wrap is the ultimate Shawarma with three proteins, seven toppings, and bold flavors that are sought after by Gen-Z and customers with diverse palates.

Shawarma Press recently introduced zesty new menu items such as the Supreme Wrap, Spicy Lentil Soup, Spicy Garlic Sauce, and Spicy Hummus. Shawarma Press CEO Sawsan Abublan says guests are increasingly seeking spicier, tongue-tingling options.

"We are incorporating on-trend ingredients by launching items like "The Supreme Wrap," which features bold flavors and larger portions," said Sawsan Abublan, CEO and co-founder of Shawarma Press. "The Supreme Wrap is the ultimate Shawarma with three proteins and seven toppings, which is all the rage on social media. "Additionally, we use high-quality, authentic Mediterranean ingredients to create a fusion of traditional and modern tastes that are appealing to many of our customers and appealing to many of our customers and specifically sought after by Gen-Z."

On October 15, National Shawarma Day celebrates the popular street food which has origins traced to Turkey as early as the 18th Century. Now gaining popularity worldwide, sales in the U.S. have spiked steadily since the Mediterranean Diet is routinely recognized as the healthiest diet in the world and shawarma is increasingly rhapsodized on social media. In 2017, Sawsan and her husband, Ehap Sabri, recognized the opportunity and opened their first restaurant in Irving with the goal of bringing authentic Shawarma and Mediterranean cuisine to the masses. The rapidly expanding brand currently has multiple locations throughout Texas and Georgia, including several operating in Walmart stores and a flagship location in downtown Dallas. Abublan says catering to the diverse palates of customers is one reason the franchise has captured the devotion of regular customers.

"We've noticed a growing demand for spicy menu options reflected in the popularity of our Tandoori Shawarma, Tex-Mex Shawarma, and recently launched spicy items such as our Spicy Lentil Soup, Spicy Garlic Sauce, and Spicy Hummus. Customers are increasingly seeking bolder flavors, and our spicy offerings are quickly becoming customer favorites."

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Since opening the first restaurant at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, in 2017, award-winning Shawarma Press is the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise. The brand is rapidly expanding with multiple locations in Texas and Georgia, including several operating in Walmart stores in Plano, San Antonio, Georgetown, and Arlington, as well as a flagship store in downtown Dallas and a new location in metropolitan Atlanta in Johns Creek. Co-founders Sawsan Abublan and Ehap Sabri, Ph.D., were the recipients of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers award as well as the Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update Media for the Most Innovative Supply Chain. Sawsan was also awarded two prestigious gold Stevie Awards in franchising. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence and has donated more than 20,000 meals to homeless shelters and non-profit organizations.

Shawarma Press plans to open as many as 50 locations throughout the country in the next five years. For information about franchising, visit .

