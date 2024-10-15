2-Day Auction Featuring Metal Fab & Welding Equipment, Lab & Process Technology Manufacturing Assets In Denver, CO - November 12 & 13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Integra Asset Solutions , in partnership with Automatics & Machinery , are holding a 2-day auction on November 12 and 13 at 10:00 AM MT , featuring a wide array of metal fabrication, welding equipment, lab and process equipment. This auction offers an incredible opportunity for businesses operating in the sustainable energy, metalworking, and analytical chemistry sectors to acquire top-tier machinery and equipment at a fraction of the cost of new.

Fabrication & Welding Equipment at Auction

Lab & Process Technology Equipment at Auction

Day 1, November 12, 10:00 AM MT (Fabrication & Welding Equipment): Features a plasma cutting table, welding positioner, laser welding systems, various welders, a gantry crane, and a large quantity of Victor HyTorq torque heads, pumps, and accessories. Day 2, November 13, 10:00 AM MT (Lab & Process Technology Manufacturing Equipment): Features a digital microscope, gas chromatographs, planetary ball mill, tube and annealing furnaces, vacuum oven, high-intensity mixer, rotary evaporator, vacuum pumps, gas sorption analyzer, power plasma supplies, test chamber, Swagelok fittings, 3D printers, nitrogen generator, electrolyzers, reactor vessel, vibration analyzer, ammonia detectors, digital oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, and much more.

"This extensive collection of equipment is ideal for a broad spectrum of industrial applications in metalworking and manufacturing, while also appealing to scientific and research professionals utilizing gas chromatography and spectroscopy for analytical purposes," said John Magnuson, President & Managing Director of Integra Asset Solutions. "This equipment was previously used in the production of hydrogen and ammonia systems."

Inspection & Auction Details

The equipment will be available for in-person inspection on Monday, November 11, and Tuesday, November 12 , from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 5590 Havana St, Denver, CO .

Bidders are encouraged to register early to ensure timely approval and participation in the auction. If you have any questions about the equipment or would like to schedule an inspection, contact Tim Pfister at [email protected] or 708-765-4029.

For full auction details and registration, visit Auction Page .

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC

specializes in comprehensive liquidation and valuation services of commercial and industrial assets. Integra is prepared to navigate the nuances of complex liquidations and can provide various financial structures that may be necessary for a specific project, this includes buying all assets outright or performing services as a commissioned

provider. With decades of industry experience, Integra consistently maximizes recovery values for distressed, nonperforming, or surplus assets for small and multi-national corporations alike.

Automatics and Machinery buy, sell, consign, auction and appraise machine tools and peripheral equipment. Their used precision machines produce parts of the highest quality and tolerance. A&M furnishes CNC Swiss Screw Machines, CNC Turning and Machining Centers, Bar Feed Equipment, CAM Screw Machines, and other general machine tools.

They are a major bank resale center for end-of-lease and repossessed machines, and enjoy relationships with a variety of financing providers, OEM's and major machine manufacturers.

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions

