(MENAFN) The People’s Liberation (PLA) of China has announced the successful completion of its Joint Sword 2024B military exercises conducted around Taiwan. A spokesperson for the Chinese military confirmed the conclusion of these extensive drills on Monday, which involved coordinated actions by the army, navy, air force, and rocket forces.



The military exercises, which commenced earlier that day, prompted a swift response from Taiwan. In light of the drills, the Taiwanese convened a national security meeting, reiterating its call for Beijing to respect the choices of the Taiwanese people. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry condemned the military exercises, urging China to exercise “self-restraint” and avoid actions that could destabilize the region. The island's Defense Ministry also stated it would deploy its forces in response to the escalating situation.



Li Xi, a spokesman for the PLA’s Eastern Zone Combat Command, reported that the Joint Sword 2024B exercises took place to the north, south, and east of Taiwan. He emphasized that the drills had been “successfully completed” and showcased the operational readiness of all branches of the Chinese military.



The Chinese military previously indicated that these exercises were designed to serve as a “stern deterrence” against Taiwan's independence movements. They characterized the drills as “legitimate and necessary operations” to protect China’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity.



During the exercises, the PLA conducted a range of maneuvers, focusing on sea-air combat readiness patrols, blockades of critical ports and areas, assaults on maritime and ground targets, and joint operations to establish comprehensive superiority. These drills aimed to test the joint operational capabilities of the theater command's troops, underscoring China’s commitment to demonstrating its military strength in the region.



As tensions continue to rise in the Taiwan Strait, the implications of these military exercises highlight the ongoing complexities of cross-strait relations and the broader geopolitical landscape in East Asia. The responses from Taiwan and its allies will likely shape future interactions in this strategically vital area.

