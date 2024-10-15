British council claims King Arthur could have been LGBT

(MENAFN) A Welsh council has sparked discussions by featuring King Arthur in a newly developed timeline of LGBTQ history, referencing a legend that suggests the famed monarch once donned women's clothing. This inclusion has drawn attention to the enduring legacy of Arthurian tales and their interpretations in contemporary discussions about gender and sexuality.



King Arthur, who is renowned for his legendary rise to power by extracting Excalibur from a stone, is traditionally depicted as a of Britain alongside his Knights of the Round Table and the wizard Merlin. However, this latest educational initiative from Denbighshire highlights key moments in LGBTQ history by incorporating diverse narratives related to sexual orientation and gender identity.



The timeline is based on the research of LGBT historian Norena Shopland, whose work is supported by Swansea University. This project forms part of a broader training initiative in ‘LGBTQ+ Language and History’ aimed at enhancing understanding within local libraries, museums, and archives. The Welsh government commissioned this resource to promote inclusivity and awareness.



While the acronym LGBTQ encompasses individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning, the timeline's inclusion of King Arthur has sparked a debate about the historical accuracy of such interpretations. Critics point out that traditional Arthurian legends do not explicitly indicate that Arthur was homosexual, bisexual, or transgender. Notably, one of the most celebrated medieval narratives involves his marriage to Guinevere and the ensuing affair between her and Sir Lancelot, one of Arthur's closest knights.



In justifying the inclusion of King Arthur, the Denbighshire council referenced a specific Welsh legend, which recounts an instance where Arthur dressed as a woman to visit a girl in Rhuthun. This anecdote serves as the basis for exploring the fluidity of gender and identity in historical contexts, although it remains a subject of contention among historians and traditionalists.



As society increasingly embraces discussions surrounding gender and sexuality, the decision to include such figures in LGBTQ narratives represents a growing recognition of diverse identities throughout history. However, it also raises questions about how legends and historical figures are interpreted in light of modern values and perspectives.

