Danish taxpayers end bill for pirate’s prosthetics following firefight with navy

(MENAFN) In a controversial decision, Denmark will be responsible for funding a prosthetic limb and an integration plan for a Nigerian pirate, Lucky Frances, who was involved in a violent encounter with the Danish navy. This development comes after extensive litigation that reportedly cost Danish taxpayers around $615,000.



Frances, 42, was part of a group of pirates that attempted to board the Danish frigate Esbern Snare during a patrol mission in the Gulf of Guinea in 2021. In the ensuing gunfight, four pirates lost their lives, and Frances suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg, which ultimately led to amputation. He was subsequently transported to Denmark for medical treatment.



Following the incident, a Copenhagen court found Frances guilty of endangering the lives of naval personnel. However, he was spared prison time due to his medical circumstances. Initially expressing a desire to return to Nigeria, Frances later sought asylum in Denmark and received a residence permit in January of this year.



Under the terms of his "integration contract," Frances is now eligible for an education and employment plan designed to assist his adjustment to Danish society and the local labor market. While his request for financial compensation was denied, the court mandated that the state cover the costs of his new prosthetic leg.



This ruling has sparked significant criticism from opposition politicians. Mikkel Bjorn, a spokesperson for the right-wing Danish People’s Party, labeled the situation as "absolutely absurd," arguing that Frances should never have been allowed to remain in Denmark. He expressed skepticism regarding Frances's potential for meaningful integration, calling it "completely unrealistic."



The decision highlights ongoing debates in Denmark regarding immigration, asylum policies, and the responsibilities of the state in such unusual circumstances. As the country grapples with these issues, the implications of this case will likely resonate in discussions about national security and social responsibility.

