Amity Appoints New CEO And Rebrands As Social+ Following Record Q3 Growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amity, the leading provider of in-app social and community features, has announced the appointment of co-founder Francesca Gargaglia as its new CEO, alongside a rebrand to Social+ , reflecting its mission of empowering brands in delivering safe, curated, and privacy-focused social networking experiences directly within their apps.

Social+ enables brands to reduce their reliance on traditional social platforms while providing superior digital experiences and maintaining full control over user data. The company saw record-breaking Q3 growth, driven by the launch of cutting-edge AI-powered analytics and monetization tools, marking its most successful quarter since its founding in 2021.

Headquartered in London, Social+ has expanded globally, with rapid adoption fueled by concerns over spam and poor moderation on traditional platforms. The U.S. is now Social+'s largest market, with notable clients including Ulta Beauty, Harley-Davidson, Noom, and Talkspace. The company is positioning itself as the go-to partner for brands in e-commerce, sports, fitness, healthcare, and media, helping them build high-quality, branded in-app communities while reducing dependency on external social networks.

Founded in 2021 by Korawad Chearavanont, Francesca Gargaglia, Arthur Kraisikorn, and David Zhang, Social+ (formerly Amity) empowers brands to create, engage, and monetize curated in-app communities. Offering the most comprehensive suite of pre-built social features on the market, Social+ is trusted by leading global brands to deliver privacy-first digital experiences.

