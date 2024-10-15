TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplement TopGum Industries, Ltd. (TASE: TPGM) unveils HoneyGum , a line of all-natural, honey-based functional gummies. The new product joins the company's rapidly expanding portfolio of advanced dietary supplement gummies.

TopGum Launches First Liquid Honey Based Gummy Supplements

What makes this gummy unique is TopGum's utilization of pure, high-dose liquid honey as opposed to commonly used powdered honey. Harnessing the ancient wellness benefits of pure liquid honey, HoneyGum seamlessly blends one of nature's finest ingredients into its advanced gummy formulation technology. The company will introduce the new line, alongside its innovative Caffeine Gummicino, IronGum, and others at SupplySide West, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, on Oct 30-31, 2024, booth #5647.

Honey is enjoying a revival among consumers. According to CNBC

Honey was a key trending flavor in multiple food and beverage products featured at the summer Fancy Foods Show 2024 in NY.

Honey also was third on the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show's Trendspotter Panel Top 10 List .

The HoneyGum Experience

TopGum taps into the honey trend with five functional gummies targeting specific health categories:



Honey Sleep Relaxation : Features honey (500mg) with chamomile extract, GABA, L-theanine, and valerian in a calming, lemon-chamomile flavor, designed to help promote restful sleep.

Honey Immune : This gummy is enhanced with 500mg honey, elderberry, vitamin D (1000IU) and other vitamins in a vibrant mixed-berry flavor.

Honey Immune Ginger : Combines ginger, propolis, and honey (500mg) in a refreshing apple flavor.

Honey Energy : Delivers 500mg honey-infused energy via B-vitamins and caffeine in a bright tangerine flavor. High-Dose Honey : Offers the highest amount of honey in a single gummy, enriched with biotin for beauty-from-within, and comes in a natural, light brown hue.

TopGum's HoneyGum incorporates high-dose pure liquid honey, preserving the gummy's advantages without the use of fillers such as cornstarch and stabilizers. "Combining liquid honey into a stable gummy matrix in a way that hits the right texture and flavor notes is a complex process," explains Jennifer Toomey, Head of New Product Development, US, for TopGum. "But it was important for us to

showcase the benefits of honey without the unnecessary additives that can come with a dry or powdered ingredient.

Every HoneyGum gummy is a sensory delight. With unique flavors such as lemon chamomile, mixed berries, and tangerine, these gummies are not merely wellness supporting supplements-they're all-natural treats."

"The new line of honey-based functional gummies is designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers in their active lifestyles," asserts Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "Each HoneyGum product is carefully crafted to deliver a holistic, wellness solution in a deliciously chewy and convenient format. This new gummy series is a prime example of how TopGum can innovate a full line of products responding to consumer demands for functional supplements that can deliver a flavorful and enjoyable experience."

The HoneyGums were created using TopGum's advanced technology for combining pure liquid honey with the company's patented, fiber-based prebiotic gummy matrix. This process leverages the natural sweetness and prebiotic benefits of fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) with the natural goodness, signature flavor and sweetness of honey. The gummies come in a unique, hexagonal shape, as inspired by natural honeycombs, for tactile and visual appeal.

The Bees Knees

Honey, rich in natural antioxidants and minerals, has been prized for centuries as a remedy for soothing sore throats and easing coughs. It comes in diverse flavors and colors, depending on the flowers from which the nectar is collected. In general, honey has a lower glycemic index (GI) than table sugar and can cause a slower rise in blood sugar levels. (The exact GI depends on the type of honey and its composition.)

Fully Customizable

The HoneyGum line is fully customizable, showcasing TopGum's advanced formulation capabilities encompass organoleptic qualities such as flavour, colour, and shape as well as composition of bioactives and their concentrations. This flexibility allows brands to develop bespoke products perfectly aligned with consumer preferences, illustrating TopGum's knack for innovation and sharp customer focus.

Official launch at SupplySide West

TopGum will introduce HoneyGum at SupplySide West, October 30-31, 2024, Booth #5647 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to explore a world of innovation powered by advanced science and proprietary technology. HoneyGum will be exhibited at the tasting centre and will be showcased at the TopGum booth with other gummy creations, such as IronGumTM, and GummicinoTM.

About TopGum

TopGum Industries, Ltd. is a global leader in the gummy supplement industry. The company creates and delivers a comprehensive range of supplements, including its proprietary GummiceuticalsTM line. TopGum's high-quality functional gummy portfolio reflects years of intensive R&D and investment in a state-of-the-art GMP- and UL-qualified facility. The company provides bespoke gummies to some of the world's largest brands in the dietary supplement and food industries in more than 20 countries across the world.

TopGum complies with the strictest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, and kosher- and halal-certified.

For more information, contact: