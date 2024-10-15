Sri Lanka Emerges As A Preferred Festive Destination For Indian Tourists This Diwali

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recent years, Sri Lanka has emerged as an attractive destination for international travellers, particularly from India, during the Diwali season. As visitors extend their holiday itineraries beyond India, the island's proximity, stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and luxurious accommodations attract those seeking both relaxation and adventure. With the announcement of visa-free access to Indian travellers, it has also reported a surge in searches for October and November, making it a popular choice for festive getaways.In celebration of the upcoming Diwali season Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is offering special 3-night stay promotions at Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, and Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon. These exclusive limited-time offer packages, available only for direct bookings, provide an ideal opportunity for travellers to experience the beauty and hospitality of Sri Lanka during the festive season. Guests can enjoy the vibrant cultural heritage and scenic landscapes while celebrating Diwali with family and friends.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites guests to experience a memorable Diwali holiday, whether it's a family retreat, a couple's getaway, or simply a festive escape. The Sri Lankan properties are situated in some of Sri Lanka's most desirable destinations, including Kandy, Habarana, Beruwala, and Hikkaduwa, offering a unique blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and beachside relaxation.Guests who book directly through the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts website can enjoy a variety of complimentary benefits that enhance their Diwali experience. These perks include free stays for children, making it ideal for family getaways; high tea sessions to enjoy afternoon treats with scenic views; and complimentary bicycle rentals for exploring the resort surroundings at leisure. Guests can also benefit from discounts on food and beverages, as well as exclusive offers on spa treatments to enhance their relaxation during their stay. This combination of culinary and wellness perks ensures a well-rounded experience for all visitors.Guests can access these exclusive Diwali offers by booking directly through the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts website. For more information and to make reservations, please visit the official site. The booking period for these offers extends through November 30, 2024, with stays available until December 20, 2024. Celebrate Diwali with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, where every stay promises comfort, joy, and the warm hospitality of Sri Lanka.

