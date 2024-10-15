Planet 13 Strengthens Florida Retail Footprint With Opening Of 28Th Dispensary Located In Port Orange Near Daytona Beach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the“Company” ), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the upcoming grand opening of Planet 13 Orange on October 19, 2024, the Company's 28th dispensary in Florida and 32nd nationwide. Planet 13 Port Orange is located at 900 Village Trail in Port Orange and will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Located adjacent to prominent shopping areas, Planet 13 Port Orange is just 3 miles west of the beach and 8 miles south of the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Port Orange is in the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metropolitan area, a popular tourist destination with a growing population of over 600,000. Port Orange and Daytona Beach are in Volusia County which attracted over 10-million visitors in 2023, generating $5 billion in tourism revenue1.

“Florida continues to be a cornerstone of the Planet 13 growth strategy, and we're pleased to expand patient access and strengthen our presence on the east coast of the Sunshine State with the opening of our 28th dispensary in the state,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.“Port Orange has a growing population, in addition to being a popular tourist destination, and we're thrilled to bring our award-winning portfolio of brands as well as the unique Planet 13 experience to the residents of Volusia County.”

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at for express in-store pickup.

Grand Opening Celebration: October 19, 2024

Planet 13 will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, October 19, 2024 starting at 9 a.m. ET.

. Releaf Clinic will be on-site to assist patients with obtaining and renewing their medical cards.

. A local food truck will be providing delicious meals throughout the day.

. The first 100 patients will receive a special thank-you gift & t-shirt, along with access to our everyday best prices.

This celebration highlights Planet 13's commitment to its patients and the Florida medical cannabis community.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 ( ) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

