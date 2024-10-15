Relaunch Of The RADA Post Top LED Light Fixtures With Selectable Wattage And Selectable Kelvin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RADA - LED Post Top Light Fixture

RADA - LED Post Top Light with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

RADA - LED Post Top Light with Motion Sensor

RADA - LED Post Top Light Fixture Dimensions

RADA - LED Post Top Lighting Application

The RADA combines classic aesthetics with modern tech and offers selectable wattage (30w-100w), Kelvin (3000K-5000K), advanced optics, and a built-in photocell.

- Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures is pleased to announce the relaunch of one of its Decorative Street Lights, the RADA Post Top LED Light, combining timeless classical aesthetics with modern technological advancements for enhanced efficiency and charm. The RADA is available in two wattage configurations: RADA 30/50/60w , and the RADA 60/80/100w , with a total light output ranging from 3,300 to 13,000 lumens, offering flexible options for diverse applications. It features an efficacy of 100-110 lumens per watt, customizable for higher outputs. With selectable color temperatures (3000K, 4000K, 5000K), it ensures a versatile lighting solution that complements traditional and contemporary settings alike.

Field Configurable: The RADA is designed for flexibility, allowing quick adjustments to wattage and color temperature, ensuring optimal lighting performance across various environments and applications.

Advanced Optics with Frosted Lens: Equipped with a frosted lens, the RADA ensures smooth, even light distribution. The advanced optics minimize glare, providing superior illumination with a uniform lighting experience, which is ideal for pedestrian areas and roadways.

Built-in Commercial-Grade Photocell: Every RADA unit features a top-mounted, high-quality commercial-grade photocell that automatically adjusts lighting based on ambient conditions. This provides efficient, hands-free operation that responds to natural light levels, reducing energy use and extending the fixture's lifespan.

“RADA seamlessly combines classic design with modern efficiency to meet today's lighting needs,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.“With selectable wattage, color temperature, advanced optics, and an automatic photocell, RADA delivers both aesthetic appeal and high performance. Its versatility allows customers to achieve the exact look and functionality they require from a single fixture.”

The RADA is manufactured with advanced specifications to meet various installation needs. It includes wattage options of 30/50/60w, and 60/80/100w, delivering light outputs ranging from 3,300 to 13,000 lumens with an efficacy of 100-110 lumens per watt. Operable on 100-277V, it supports dimming (0-10V/1-10V). The SMD 3030 LED chips provide selectable CCT options (3000K, 4000K, and 5000K), while lens options include frosted, glass, or polycarbonate to ensure even light distribution for superior illumination. The premium optics (Type III, IV, and V) enhance overall light quality, reduce glare, and provide uniform lighting.

RADA LED post-top fixtures are constructed with ADC12 die-cast housing and have thermal management limiting temperature rise to below 35°C. The standard photocell sensor (twist-lock, daylight adjustable) and optional motion sensor enhance adaptability. Rated IP65 for dust and water resistance, the RADA performs reliably within temperatures of -40°C to +45°C, with a lifetime of 50,000 hours. It supports mounting heights from 9 to 26 feet with two base options (2 3/8 inch and 3 inch) for versatile installation. These post-top LED fixtures come standard with a 5-year warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .

