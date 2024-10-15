Second Edition Of Superbridge Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today With The Participation Of 70 Speakers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Visionaries across 60 countries unite to explore

actions

to 'Innovate for Nex-Gen'

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15, October 2024 :

The second edition of

SuperBridge Summit kicked off today (October 15, 2024), at the One&Only One Za'abeel Hotel in Dubai with Trip, NICE, Laix Inc., Dubai Chambers, MVGX and METACOMP, sponsors of this year's edition. Organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and SuperBridge Council, the SuperBridge Summit featured an opening remark by Hadi Badri, CEO of Economic Development of Dubai Economy and Tourism, setting the stage for this eagerly awaited second edition.

The event gathered prominent visionaries, innovators and thought leaders to explore innovative and remarkable developments and share insights to all the participants on shaping the future global economic landscape.

In the two-day event, under the theme 'Innovate for Next-Gen' set the stage for various engaging panel discussions that uncover the new forces of economic growth from the East and the South, power of global open-source collaboration in industrial technology to drive substantial productivity, sustainable infrastructure to enable industrialization.

Focal topics include the Gulf region's leap to global epic centre for R&D, growing prominence of human connection in the digital age, challenges faced by the next-generation and steps to convert them to leadership power in new global landscape.



The Summit also gave centre stage to front-line leaders from diverse industries who highlighted their cutting-edge innovative actions across high-growth sectors that are keenly relevant to the GCC, such as automated manufacturing, smart mobility, sustainable energy solutions, semiconductor and digital infrastructure, block-chain based fintech that disrupts conventional finance, and next gen wealth creation and investment outlook.



Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said:

“We are honoured to offer an ideal platform to convene a wide range of industry specialists and leaders to disrupt the conventional practices and fuel innovation across different sectors. Together with SuperBridge Council, we seek to position this summit as a global platform to foster next generation of leaders, equipped to meet the needs of the future.”

Vanessa Xu, Co-Founder of SuperBridge Council, said :“SuperBridge Summit differentiates itself by focusing on globally relevant themes with deep regional/local lenses, and galvanizing front-line active leaders to deliver actions.

There are many examples of actual significant business collaborations resulting from SuperBridge Summit engagements amongst our thoughtfully curated global ecology of innovators, investors, policymakers and enterprise leaders.

SuperBridge is proud to drive real thought-leadership and industry impact globally from Dubai.”



The second day of the summit will feature dynamic panel discussions, unparalleled networking opportunities, and interactive activities to ignite new partnerships and drive innovation across diverse industries thereby

leveraging the platform to pave the way for a prosperous and innovative future for our next generation.