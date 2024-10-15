ISW Explains Why Russia Is Attacking Ukrainian Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are attacking Ukrainian in order to undermine international support for Ukraine and push it to negotiate.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

As noted, Russian forces struck civilian vessels docked at Ukrainian ports for the fourth time since October 5.

“That is part of an apparent Russian strike campaign targeting areas to undermine Ukraine's grain corridor, spoil international support for Ukraine, and push Ukraine into premature negotiations,” the report says.

The Odesa region officials reported that Russian forces struck the port of Odesa with a ballistic missile during the day on October 14, hitting the civilian vessels NS Moon flying the Belize flag and the Optima dry cargo vessel flying the Palau flag, as well as port infrastructure and a grain warehouse, the analysts recalled.

They added, referring to Ukrainian sources, that Russian forces most recently struck civilian vessels docked at the port of Odesa overnight on October 5 to 6 and on October 7 and 9

Russian milbloggers called for further Russian strikes against Ukrainian grain infrastructure, civilian vessels at Ukrainian ports, and other targets that would further degrade Ukraine's economic potential.

“ISW recently assessed that Russian strikes against civilian vessels and other grain corridor infrastructure are almost certainly intended to undermine Western confidence in Ukraine's ability to enforce and defend the corridor, influence ongoing Western discussions about long-term support for Ukraine, and impede Ukraine's ability to survive economically during the war,” the report says.



As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 7, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile at the port infrastructure of Odesa, killing a Ukrainian citizen and injuring five foreigners.