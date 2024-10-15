Recent reports shed light on drone attack conducted by Hezbollah targeted Golani Brigade forces

(MENAFN) Recent reports have shed light on a drone attack conducted by Hezbollah that targeted Golani Brigade forces during their dinner at a training facility near Binyamina, south of Haifa. This incident highlights the escalating tensions and hostilities that continue to define the region.



Hezbollah released footage illustrating the assault, accompanied by an interactive map identifying the Rafghim base as the operational headquarters for the Golani Brigade, located 66 kilometers from the border. Dubbed "Operation Occupancy of Air Defenses," the attack commenced with a volley of missiles, followed by the deployment of up to six drones.



The footage captured the frantic response of Israeli soldiers, who rushed into the streets in search of cover from the incoming strikes. The scene was chaotic, with multiple ambulances heading towards the site, emphasizing the urgent need for medical aid.



Additional clips from the video revealed helicopters at the scene and unsettling traces of blood on the base's floor, depicting the aftermath of the assault. Notably, one drone successfully breached Israeli air defenses, crashing into the dining area where soldiers were gathered. This heartbreaking incident has been referred to as the "Last Supper" for four Israeli soldiers who were killed, with 67 others reported injured.



This attack marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict and raises urgent questions about the efficacy of Israel's air defense systems in countering Hezbollah's evolving threats. The ramifications of this incident are likely to reverberate across the region as both sides reconsider their military strategies and capabilities amid a climate of increasing volatility.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779352