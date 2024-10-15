Top Events On October 15: PM Modi To Inaugurate ITU's Telecom Meet, PVR Inox Q2 Results, Jaishankar In Pakistan And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate the WTSA 2024 and launch the 8th India Mobile at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In Islamabad, EAM S. Jaishankar will represent India at the SCO Council of Heads of meeting to discuss regional cooperation and approve key policies. Meanwhile, the IMA will hold a 12-hour hunger strike to support West Bengal doctors following a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, drawing nationwide attention to their demands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The inauguration is scheduled for 10 AM. As part of the same program, the Prime Minister will also launch the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress 2024, which highlights India's advancements in digital infrastructure and telecommunications.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be attending the 23rd Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad, Pakistan, from October 15-16. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to chair the CHG meeting, which will focus on cooperation in trade, the economy, socio-cultural linkages, and environmental issues.

The summit will also review the performance of the SCO and approve key decisions, including the budget for the coming year.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 12-hour nationwide hunger strike today to express solidarity with doctors in West Bengal following the rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. The hunger strike, which will take place from 6 AM to 6 PM, is being coordinated by the Junior Doctors Network (JDN) along with Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India.