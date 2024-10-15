عربي


ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card OUT At Assam.Gov.In Check Details

10/15/2024 3:18:58 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Assam news: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 4 admit card.

Candidates who will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from gov using their application number and password.

Keep checking here for more updates.

Live Mint

