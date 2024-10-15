ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card OUT At Assam.Gov.In Check Details
Date
10/15/2024 3:18:58 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Assam news: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 4 admit card.
Candidates who will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from gov using their application number and password. Also Read
| IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: October 19, 20 exam hall ticket OUT at ibps
Keep checking here for more updates.
MENAFN15102024007365015876ID1108778905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.