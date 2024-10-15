Viral Video: Man Gets Ratan Tata's Face Tattooed, Calls Him 'Real-Life God' Netizens Couldn't Agree More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the country is mourning the iconic veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata's death, a of a man getting his face tattooed on his chest is now going viral on social media.





Tattoo artist Mahesh Chava , known on Instagram as 'themustachetattoo,' shared a heartfelt video of a client who came to get a tattoo. In the video, the man recounted an inspiring story about why he considers Ratan Tata a real-life God.

The man told Mahesh tha t, few years ago when his friend was suffering from cancer, they tried to get treatment in big hospital. However, the high costs made it nearly impossible for his friend to continue. Then they learnt about Tata Trusts, which offered free medical treatment. The man shared that his friend was admitted and eventually recovered after a few years. He added that this was just one case, the Trust must have helped so many people's life. Calling Ratan Tata a“real-life God,” the man added that the experience motivated him to be adopt Ratan Tata's principles in his own life.

Netizens have reacted on the viral video. One user wrote,“Best tattoo ever”

“Kohinoor, India has lost”

"The first person in the world who loves millions and zero haters"

“Ratan Tata ji's talk was something else”

“Legend never die”

“We lost such a great personality”

“Believe me or not, everyone is somehow linked to Ratan Naval Tata.”

Ratan Tata took his last breath on Friday after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for regular checkup . Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honour at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.