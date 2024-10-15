Iran exports USD207 million worth of tomatoes in H1

(MENAFN) Iran exported USD207 million worth of tomatoes in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The report highlighted a 26 percent increase in the value of agricultural exports during this period compared to the previous year. In total, Iran exported 3.2 million tons of agricultural products valued at USD1.7 billion, reflecting a 20 percent increase in weight year on year.



The overall value of Iran's agricultural and foodstuff exports rose by 22.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year, ending March 19. Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, noted that the country exported approximately USD6.3 billion worth of agro-food products during that year. Agro-food products accounted for 12.8 percent of Iran’s total non-oil exports in the previous year.



Iraq was the leading importer of Iran's agricultural and food products, purchasing USD1.986 billion worth, which made up 31.5 percent of Iran's total agro-food exports. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked second with imports valued at USD751 million, followed by Russia, which imported USD521.5 million worth of Iranian agro-food products.



In total, Iran’s foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, amounted to USD153.17 billion in the last Iranian calendar year. This figure underscores the significant role of agricultural exports in Iran's broader trade portfolio.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108778860