Qatar And Iran Set For Blockbuster

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Iran are set for a thrilling Group A clash in the 2026 Asian Qualifiers, as both continental heavyweights look to claim victory in what promises to be a fiercely-contested battle in Dubai this evening.

Clashes between the two West Asian sides have consistently delivered captivating action over the years. Both teams will be renewing their rivalry since their unforgettable AFC Asian Cup semi-final in February.

Eventual champions Qatar won 3-2 in the end-to-end game at Al Thumama but the Marquez Lopez-coached side is expected to face tougher challenge from Iran at the Rashid Stadium. The match was moved from its original venue in Mashhad due to security concerns.

Amir Ghalenoei's Iran, currently ranked 19th in the FIFA rankings, come into the match as favourites against World No. 44 Qatar, despite having scored only two goals in the ongoing qualifying round. With seven points, Iran are second in their group, trailing Uzbekistan only on goal difference.

Qatar's Abdulaziz Hatem kicks the ball as his teammate Akram Afif looks on during a training session yesterday.

However, Qatar enter the clash with renewed confidence after a 3-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. The win came as a much-needed boost following a surprising loss to the UAE and a draw with North Korea.

Qatar are currently fourth in the group with four points, tied with the UAE, who hold an advantage due to a better goal difference.

Lopez is well aware of the tough challenge that Iran pose, and he also recognises that his team must overcome strong opponents if they are to advance from the group, with only two direct qualification slots available.

Qatar coach Marquez Lopez speaks during a press conference, yesterday.

The Spaniard said the team is ready to fight for maximum points.

“We have a difficult match tomorrow. But the team is confident after a morale-boosting win in our last match. We are looking forward to building on that victory and gain more points in the match,” Lopez said at a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We know Iran are a strong side but we are well prepared. We are confident as we have developed the strategy which will hopefully give us good result,” the Qatar coach added.

The Qatar team, which reached Dubai in the early hours of yesterday, held their final training session at Rashid Stadium in the evening, focusing on adjusting to the conditions at the neutral venue.

Midfielder Tarek Salman, who was part of the team that defeated Iran in the Asian Cup semi-final, said the players were eager to replicate that success.

“We are excited about meeting Iran. It's definitely a tough challenge but every player is ready to give his best. Our win against Kyrgyzstan was crucial as it gave us huge confidence. Now the entire squad is aiming to maintain the winning momentum,” he said.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei

Meanwhile, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei was bracing for another challenging match following a goalless draw against Uzbekistan on Thursday.

He acknowledged Qatar's strategic play, calling them a“dangerous team”. Reflecting on Iran's previous encounter with Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup semi-final, Ghalenoei emphasised that this match will be different. He downplayed any notions of seeking revenge.

“Football is for enjoyment, and our goal is to win a good game to make the fans happy. We are not looking for revenge, but we aim to win to bring joy to the people,” he said.

Ghalenoei also praised Qatar's progress in football, recognising the importance of the upcoming game for both teams. He said that a win against Qatar would be a significant step towards qualification.

“If we win this important game, we will have gone more than 50% of the way to promotion and this is what we are looking for.”

Iran players during a training session.

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who has maintained a clean sheet so far, expressed determination to secure a victory.

“Unfortunately, despite playing well, we drew against Uzbekistan. Now we are ready to face Qatar, and I hope we can achieve a positive result.”

The match will get underway at 7pm (Qatar time).

Today

GROUP A

Iran vs Qatar (Rashid Stadium, Dubai - 7pm)

Kyrgyzstan vs North Korea

Uzbekistan vs UAE

GROUP B

Jordan vs Oman

South Korea vs Iraq

Palestine vs Kuwait (At Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha - 7pm)

GROUP C

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain

Japan vs Australia

China vs Indonesia

