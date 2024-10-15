China, Russia Subs Surface In Unison While Keeping A Distance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) While territorial disputes roil the South China Sea and a possible Taiwan war beckons, China and Russia are flaunting their respective submarine prowess in the Pacific.

This month, Naval News reported that a new image of China's Type 09IIIB nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) has surfaced on Chinese social media, revealing more details about the advanced vessel. Naval News says the photo, taken

from a coastal location, shows a streamlined design that improves on earlier variants.

The Type 09IIIB, produced at the Bohai shipyard in Huludao, features a vertical launch system (VLS) and a pump-jet propulsor. The submarine is part of China's broader effort to modernize its navy, with the shipyard capable of producing two to three SSNs annually.

According to satellite imagery, the shipyard has launched anywhere between three and six Type 09IIIBs since 2022. Naval News reports that China's Type 09IIIB submarine will be replaced by the next-generation Type 09V SSN in the coming years, underscoring China's commitment to enhancing its underwater warfare capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

At the same time, Naval News reported this month that Russia's Admiralty Shipyards in Saint Petersburg launched the“Yakutsk,” the sixth and final Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine for Russia's Pacific Fleet. The vessel, part of the Improved Kilo II class, is 90% complete and will undergo factory trials before its first sea voyage by year-end.

The Project 636.3 submarines, known for their advanced systems and Kalibr-PL missile capabilities, are a modern iteration of the Soviet-era Project 877 Paltus. Naval News notes that the“Yakutsk” will join the 19th Submarine Brigade, enhancing Russia's naval strength in the Far East.

This launch concludes the second batch of six submarines contracted in 2016. The Naval News report also emphasizes the importance of these submarines for Russia's naval operations, including their use in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.