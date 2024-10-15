Three Pakistani Polcemen Killed In Attack On Police Headquarters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Islamist stormed a office in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing three policemen and a civilian before police killed all five attackers, according to Reuters.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat told Reuters that the attack targeted a complex the district police headquarters and a residential area. The attack lasted for hours until all five bombers were shot and killed by police.

The attackers killed three police officers and a civilian working at the complex, Hayat added.

As reported, the incident took place in Bannu district, which is close to the North Waziristan tribal region on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Islamist militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a spokesperson for the group.

Bannu is located about 350 km (217 miles) from Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, which was under tight security due to the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a regional leaders' meeting this week.

This attack highlights the ongoing security challenges in Pakistan, particularly in regions bordering Afghanistan, where militant groups like the TTP remain active. The growing frequency of such attacks raises concerns about the effectiveness of counterterrorism measures.

With high-profile international visitors in the country, such as the Chinese Premier, Pakistan faces increased pressure to address internal security threats while ensuring the safety of diplomatic and regional engagements. Coordinated efforts will be critical in curbing the rise of militancy in these volatile areas.

