UAE Ministry of Economy Unveils Report on Navigating Global Talent Competition

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Dubai, UAE, 14th October 2024 – In a bid to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for top tech talent, the Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with Integra Seven, a UAE-based consulting firm, has launched the 2024 edition of the UAE Future Tech Talent Report. The report was officially unveiled during a special session at GITEX x Expand North Star 2024.

Building on the foundation laid by last year’s “State of Tech Talent in Dubai 2023” report, this year’s edition maps the evolving tech talent landscape across the nation with support from du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Fragomen, a global immigration services firm. The goal is to further solidify the UAE’s position as a global hub for specialized technology expertise and transformative innovation.

The report explores the strategies employed by both established corporations and emerging startups across nine economic sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and logistics, as they build their technology capabilities, recruit talent locally and offshore, while adjusting to the new realities.

Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, remarked, “The findings of the latest UAE Future Tech Talent Report affirm that the UAE continues to be a powerful magnet for the world’s best and brightest minds. As we advance towards a knowledge-based economy, this will be a cornerstone of our mission to establish new industries, foster new capabilities, and develop new forms of value creation. The report also validates our efforts to create an environment in which these talents can thrive, offering not just outstanding career progression but high living standards, safe and secure communities and exceptional educational opportunities. In today’s rapidly evolving global economy, tech talent is proving to be a key source of competitive advantage, and we are determined to stay top-of-mind when they seek opportunities that match their ambition.”

One of the report's revelations is the growing strength of the UAE’s national brand as a recruitment magnet for top-tier talent. Approximately 80% of employers believe that the country’s reputation is a significant asset in attracting elite technology professionals. Notably, less than 20% of stakeholders view the UAE solely as a technology reseller, further underscoring its evolution as a global leader in innovation.

Another prominent theme in the report is the global reach of the UAE’s talent pool. While nearly half (48%) of employers acknowledge that local talent is available in abundance, more than 95% still actively seek professionals from outside the region. Two-thirds of employers agree that securing specialized, senior-level professionals, particularly in niche roles like blockchain, AI, and machine learning, is still posing a significant challenge. The report also reveals that, many of these international tech professionals initially encounter a degree of “misinformation” about working in the UAE, but this negative perception tends to dissipate once they begin their professional journey within the country.

Natalia Sycheva, Managing Director of Integra Seven, commented, "The UAE continues to attract companies with its access to global and regional markets, secure and stable environment, and business-friendly regulations. While access to tech talent is critical, it hasn’t yet emerged as the primary factor drawing businesses to the region. We can’t but ask an important question: How many more global enterprises would establish their operations in the UAE if access to skilled talent locally and offshore were further streamlined?"

The report also reveals a significant rise in the use of AI-driven recruitment tools, with adoption rates soaring by 90% since 2022, as both major tech firms and startups increasingly turn to these advanced technologies. Additionally, discussions around Emiratization have gained momentum, with a 110% increase in references by over 50,000 companies across social media, job portals, and industry forums—highlighting the growing prominence of nationalization efforts.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, emphasized the importance of the UAE’s evolving innovation landscape, stating, "The findings of the UAE Future Tech Talent Report 2024 illuminate the remarkable journey the UAE is on, transforming into a nucleus for innovation and specialized technology expertise. At du, we are proud to contribute to this national evolution, supporting the attraction of world-class talent and fostering an environment where technology and innovation flourish. This report not only celebrates our achievements but also charts the course for our next great leap forward - solidifying the UAE's status as a global powerhouse in tech talent and innovation."

Interestingly, the report challenges conventional assumptions about talent attraction. While government incentives are often seen as essential, many UAE businesses rank them lower in importance. Nearly 30% of employers, however, express support for a targeted program offering incentives directly to top talent, rather than to companies as a whole.

Offshoring talent has also emerged as a vital strategy for growth and sustainability, with 83% of employers indicating that it is a key part of their business model. This trend underscores the UAE’s global approach to securing the talent required to support its ambitions in advanced technologies.

The UAE Future of Tech Talent 2024 report was officially unveiled during a dedicated session at GITEX x Expand North Star 2024, where industry leaders from du, Coffeee, and Signum AI shared their expert perspectives. These thought leaders highlighted the UAE’s innovative strategies for enabling the private sector to access top talent, positioning the nation as a frontrunner in the global race for tech talent in the coming years.





