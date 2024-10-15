Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Hits City Schools, Colleges Closed Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers. 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai rains: Heavy rainfall hit Chennai city on October 15 after the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

1. Chennai airport has issued an advisory for its amid heavy rainfall warning. Taking to X, it wrote,“In anticipation of the upcoming heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD - Chennai, we request all passengers to check with their respective airlines and plan their journey accordingly.”

2. Video shared by news agency ANI showed waterlogging in Koyambedu area after incessant rainfall in the area.

3. In light of the heavy rain forecast , the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts for October 15.

4. Moreover, the government had also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies to work from home from October 15 to 18.

5. On Sunday evening, weather expert Dr S Balachandran said that heavy rainfall is likely to hit Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. He said the intensity of rainfall may increase on Tuesday, October 15.

6. On Monday, amid heavy rainfall warning , Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a survey of Narayanapuram lake banks and Ambedkar road canals.

7. In addition to this, Deputy CM also inquired with officials about the readiness of dealing with the heavy rainfall in the area. "We examined the manner in which the banks of the Narayanapuram lake have been strengthened, and inquired from the officials about the manner in which the channels leading to the rainwater lake have been dug, the nature of the banks, etc," the post added.

8. IMD forecast shows extremely heavy rains till tomorrow i.e. October 16. As per IMD,“Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal area.” It further added,“Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts and Puducherry. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai districts.”





9. For tomorrow, the weather department has predicted“heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area.”

10. The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai districts.

(With inputs from agencies)



