King, In Call With Dutch PM, Warns Of Consequences Of Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza
Date
10/14/2024 11:11:33 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Monday, warned of the consequences of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling on the international community to step up the humanitarian response in the Strip.
His Majesty reiterated the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon and to de-escalate the situation in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King warned of the repercussions of the continued violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and the violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
His Majesty commended the Netherlands' role in supporting efforts to reach a ceasefire, stressing the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, the statement said.
